United Gospel Rescue Mission works to provide hot Christmas meals for Butler County residents

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland non-profit is working to make sure folks have a warm meal on the table this Christmas.

Volunteers sliced up ham, scooped out cranberry sauce, and bagged up rolls at United Gospel Rescue Mission in Poplar Bluff on Friday morning, December 22.

“For 55 years the rescue mission has been in town taking care of the least the last and the lost in Butler County,” said Director Greg Kirk.

Kirk said the rescue mission helps those in need all year long, but they go above and beyond for the holidays.

“On Thanksgiving and Christmas, we do our two biggest meals,” said Kirk. “At thanksgiving, we fed 2,000 people in our community and we look to probably feeding that many people for Christmas.”

It takes hundreds of volunteer drivers to make all those special deliveries.

“We have people who come every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, I know who they are, they know me, they deliver for us, they love doing it,” said Kirk.

“I just think it is important to be nice this time of year,” said volunteer Angie Barker.

Kirk said he understands the impact of a hot meal on Christmas Day.

“When I was in the military it didn’t matter where we were, on Christmas day we knew that sometime that day a helicopter was going to come in, it didn’t matter where we were, we were gonna get a hot meal. I just remember what those meals meant to me,” said Kirk.

Now, these volunteers finish the prep work for Monday’s Christmas meal, knowing they’ll be serving up joy to hundreds of friends and neighbors with a side of holiday cheer.

The United Gospel Rescue Mission starts delivering Christmas meals Monday, December 25 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering can go to the Rescue Mission’s building at 400 S. Broadway Street in Poplar Bluff on Monday at 10 a.m.

