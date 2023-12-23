Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

West Plains man dies in early morning single-car crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains has died after a single-car crash Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 4:40 a.m., a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 20-year-old woman from West Plains, went off the road during a curve on Route ZZ east of West Plains.

The Jeep then hit three fences and overturned in a field. In the Jeep were four people, including the driver.

The man who died after the crash was 28-year-old Brian Powell. The other people in the Jeep were taken to a hospital in West Plains with moderate injuries.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 40th fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of...
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs

Latest News

Red Wolves Live Camellia Bowl Special (12/22/23)
The holidays can bring stress, but there are ways to help yourself through it.
Mental health and the holidays
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he sexually abused and beat a woman with a stick.
Man accused of beating, sexually abusing woman
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs