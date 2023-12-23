West Plains man dies in early morning single-car crash

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains has died after a single-car crash Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 4:40 a.m., a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 20-year-old woman from West Plains, went off the road during a curve on Route ZZ east of West Plains.

The Jeep then hit three fences and overturned in a field. In the Jeep were four people, including the driver.

The man who died after the crash was 28-year-old Brian Powell. The other people in the Jeep were taken to a hospital in West Plains with moderate injuries.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 40th fatal crash of 2023.

