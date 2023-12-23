Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by storm as the Grinch. (Cleveland Clinic / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Avery Williams and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old patient brought mischief and the Christmas spirit to a children’s hospital — which under his watch — is a whole lot more like Whoville.

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital by storm as the Grinch.

Andrew has loved “The Grinch” movie since he was 3 years old and watches it all year round, according to a spokesperson from the hospital. Andrew also has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his Grinch winter hat everywhere, even to his chemotherapy sessions.

So when his music therapist suggested the idea of dressing up as the Grinch for a video, Andrew was all in. She said she had never seen him smile so big, the hospital reported.

In the video, the “Grinch” wreaks havoc at the hospital, stealing Christmas ornaments, pulling out all the tissue paper from the box and even swiping a stethoscope off an employee.

Some of Andrew’s favorite caretakers played supporting roles in the video, and the hospital’s facility dog, Kid, even made a cameo as the Grinch’s best friend, Max.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, a judge found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Chiquita Roberts of...
Woman charged with inmate's fatal overdose
Police are searching for those responsible for vandalizing a new store in town.
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at new store
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a Chinese-owned company in Jonesboro is not...
Attorney General finds Craighead County company not in violation of state law
Osceola’s Antavion Cotton shooting a 3-pointer against Gosnell sending all the fans into a...
Basketball player overcomes adversity to score his first career points
The new Southern Chef in Jonesboro is now open for business.
The Southern Chef opens in Jonesboro

Latest News

A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by...
Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital
The owner of a huge holiday inflatable speaks about his collection of more than 100...
Owner of holiday inflatable displays speaks about his collection
It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home