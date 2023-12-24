Football Friday Night
Brenda’s Table hosts third annual community holiday meal

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Community members in need joined for Brenda’s Table’s third annual community holiday meal in Jonesboro between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

During the event, volunteers in the community helped prepare and deliver food to those in need for the holidays. President of Brenda’s Table Andrea-Dionne Kain said her reason for helping this season is personal.

“This is close to both of our hearts. It’s the holiday season and my mother’s birthday is on Christmas and she is no longer with us, so this is kind of what we do to just celebrate our mothers and make sure everyone has family around,” said Kain.

Brenda’s Table is a temporary emergency nutrition aid organization dedicated to providing food for those in need, especially during the holiday season.

