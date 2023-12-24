Cutting it close! Shoppers in the Ozarks still rushing to get last minute gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is tomorrow, and while many may have gotten their shopping done weeks ago, some shoppers are still scrambling to get those last-minute gifts.

Some shoppers, like Tony Albano, say that stores have been packed.

“It’s going slow. A lot of traffic, a lot of people out, but for the most part, everybody’s being safe, and that’s what matters,” said Albano.

Matthew Petersen says he enjoys the hustle and bustle this close to Christmas.

“Well, this is my favorite thing about the holidays is at the very end, I get this adrenaline rush, and I don’t have to worry about Black Friday or any of that kind of stuff. Whatever’s left is what my family gets. It’s kind of been a tradition for me,” said Petersen.

Still, Petersen said it had been a busy day out and about shopping.

“So busy. I started early,” said Petersen. “I was here at like eight o’clock and that’s why I’m like almost done at this point. So it’s been very busy.”

It’s important to remember if you haven’t gotten those last-minute gifts, many stores are closing early on Christmas Eve for workers to spend time with their families.

Stores like Walmart close at 6 p.m., Target at 8 p.m., and others even earlier. For a full list of store hours, you can visit the Associated Press website here.

