Holiday shoppers make last-minute trips

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Holiday shoppers were out in droves on Christmas Eve for last-minute Christmas shopping.

The National Retail Federation said it expected 142 million shoppers to be out the weekend before Christmas.

Shoppers in Jonesboro were also out in droves on Sunday.

Tnia Washington was shopping on Saturday. She also works at a retail store. She said Friday was one of the busiest days she worked.

“The closer it gets to Christmas, the crazier it gets,” she said. “Lines are wrapped around, you’re standing in the same place for hours. People just have carts of things.”

While shopping on Christmas Eve, she said she preferred to get most of her shopping done early and that she was only out shopping for wrapping paper.

“It’s less pressure—when you have a week, two weeks, to get the list of people. Whereas if you start in October, you could be like ‘I could get my momma this for Christmas” and you can also shop as you’re in store,” she said.

The National Retail Federation said holiday shoppers typically have about half their items crossed off their lists in early December.

Gavin Guy was also out shopping on Saturday.

His approach to last-minute shopping was different.

“People come in last minute because there’s certain people they probably forget about, at that family event that they might have some animosity against or something like that. Overall, you know, last-minute Christmas shopping is probably a tradition for some people.”

About 53 million people were expected to come out the weekend before Christmas.

Many shoppers’ last-minute gift ideas include clothing, toys, and gift cards.

