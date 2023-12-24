Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day

The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The last full moon of the year will peek over the horizon on Christmas Day.

December’s full moon, sometimes called a cold moon, will actually light-up the night sky from Sunday until Wednesday with the moon reaching its maximum fullness on Tuesday evening.

The cold moon is the moon that happens closest to the winter solstice.

These moons are easier to see because they take the highest path along the top of the sky.

The next full moon will be the wolf moon on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
One person is dead from a house fire that happened Saturday morning.
One person dead in house fire
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he sexually abused and beat a woman with a stick.
Man accused of beating, sexually abusing woman
Local first responders help a boy celebrate his birthday.
Local first responders help boy celebrate birthday

Latest News

Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother
East Poinsett County wins 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
Red Wolves in 90: Jaylen Raynor on PFF All-Freshman Team, Liberty DE Bryan Whitehead commits
Eric Mateos introduced as Arkansas offensive line coach
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along