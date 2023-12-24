Football Friday Night
Local first responders help boy celebrate birthday

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders in Randolph County joined forces today, all for one community member and his birthday.

Bentley Tweedy is turning 12 years old. He was diagnosed with Trichothiodystrophy at an early age, a rare inherited condition that affects many parts of the body.

Tweedy currently attends the Pocahontas School District’s special needs program.

With Brentley’s birthday being on Dec. 24, his party was held today at his home, but it all began at the sheriff’s department.

“Well we found out that Bentley, a special needs boy here in our community was having a birthday today and that he wasn’t going to have a lot of people over to that party so we decided we wasn’t going to let that happen,” said Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell. “So a group of us, the sheriff’s department, Pocahontas fire department, and his mothers, we’re going to go out and surprise him and take him some gifts and be there for his birthday.”

That is exactly what they did. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Pocahontas Fire Department packed up their gear, and gifts, and headed to Tweedy’s home.

Once they arrived, Brentley was ecstatic. It was a dream come true for him. He was able to ride in the trucks, and even play with the sirens.

Brentley’s father, Brian, and stepmom, Emily, said that this never would have been possible without the help from the community.

“Kevin Bell and his wife put this all together and we really appreciate all they do for our community,” said Brian.

“We just wanted to say thank you to the Randolph County Fire Department and the sheriff’s department for making Bentley’s birthday wish come true. It was awesome,” Emily said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

