Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
One person is dead from a house fire that happened Saturday morning.
One person dead in house fire
On Friday, Dec. 22, a Craighead County judge found probable cause to charge Butch Holmes with...
Man accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms, drugs
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he sexually abused and beat a woman with a stick.
Man accused of beating, sexually abusing woman
Local first responders help a boy celebrate his birthday.
Local first responders help boy celebrate birthday

Latest News

An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Nearly 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes