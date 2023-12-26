Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas ranks second place for last-minute holiday shoppers, study shows

The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute...
The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute holiday shoppers.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute holiday shoppers.

According to our content partner, KATV, last-minute shoppers are those who hit the stores between Dec. 19 and 24.

The National Retail Federation reported that over 100 million shoppers were projected to pick up last-minute items this holiday weekend leading up to Christmas. These items include gifts, groceries, supplies, and more.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week,...
Arkansas weekly gas price update
Crash kills Florida man
Man killed in weekend crash on I-555
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing