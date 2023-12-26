Cannabis sales on hold in Mississippi over ‘regulatory standards’ gaffe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large number of medical cannabis products are not being sold in Mississippi for the time being.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the products have been put on an administrative hold “to protect the health and safety of medical cannabis patients.”

This comes after THC products were tested after being purchased over-the-counter.

One of the products that was tested failed for eight pesticides, but that was just one of 13 products Steep Hill tested, with all of them containing THC levels 30 to 40 times over the legal limit.

MSDH says retesting is being done as quickly as possible.

As retesting yields results that are within regulatory standards, administrative holds will be lifted with products being made available again through licensed medical cannabis dispensaries. Patients should stay in contact with their dispensary to see what products are available.

