City announces mayor’s passing

The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pocahontas announced the passing of its mayor.

According to a Facebook post, Mayor Keith Sutton passed away on Dec. 24.

Sutton began his mayoral duties in 2019.

The statement said his proudest achievement was his role in the creation, planning, and execution of the Five Rivers Shooting Sports Complex.

“Known for his strong spirit and genuine affection for the people of Pocahontas,” the statement said. “Mayor Sutton considered it an honor to serve as the city’s leader.”

McNabb Funeral Home will hold the visitation on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, the following day, at 10 a.m. at the Randolph County Development Center on the Black River Technical College Campus.

