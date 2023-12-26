Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A city’s mission to feed as many people as possible brings smiling faces and full bellies.

A community came together and fed over 1,000 people on Christmas Day. The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center. This is the 26th consecutive year the city has hosted the event.

Coordinator Lindsay Miller said about 1,200 people were served at this year’s dinner. She said community members volunteered to cook, serve, and deliver all the meals.

“We have area churches that volunteer,” Miller said. “Some will make dressing, some will make corn, and some will make mashed potatoes.”

People flooded the event this afternoon. Some people chose to make a plate and dine in, but others had meals delivered to their homes. Teresa Dunton of Jonesboro, “helped fill the plates” of those who chose the delivery option.

“When they open the door and you hand them this box of food; they are so grateful,” Dunton said. “To see that those people truly do appreciate it, there’s nothing better.”

Dunton has volunteered at this event for eight years with her family. She said serving others is a “Christmas tradition.”

Miller said she’s beyond thankful for everyone who donated, cooked, and served others today. She said she could not have done it alone.

“It’s the entire community of Trumann that comes together to make this happen,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.