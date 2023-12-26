December Teacher of the Month is kind, passionate, caring

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Mrs. Jill Gruenewald is loved by her kindergarten class at Brookland Primary.

She got a big surprise on Christmas break. Gruenewald was selected as the December K8 News Teacher of the Month.

“I’m so thankful that I was nominated for this,” Gruenewald said. “I’m still in shock.”

Gruenewald has been teaching for about 11 years but has only been at Brookland Primary for a year. She’s already touched the lives of everyone around her, most notably, her students.

“She wants to walk in that door every day knowing that she has their back, she’s their biggest cheerleader, and if that means she needs to give more of herself, then she does that with a smile on her face,” Brookland Primary Principal Jennifer Easley said.

K8 News asked Mrs. Gruenewald’s class how they felt about their teacher. Some of their responses-- that she’s good at teaching, she has pretty shirts, and she’s nice.

One of her students, Callie Rose, said she loves Mrs. Gruenewald’s class.

“My favorite part is we learn and have fun and play and have new friends,” Callie said.

At the end of the year, Mrs. Gruenewald wants her kids to take a good foundation with them.

“I still remember my kindergarten teacher and how important it is that you feel loved and cared for,” Gruenewald said.

Nominate your favorite teacher for Teacher of the Month by going to the K8 News contests page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.