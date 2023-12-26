Jonesboro doctor seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One physician said he’s seeing a rise in sick patients ages 65 and older.

Infectious Disease Physician at the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic Dr. Cole Wood said his office has been filled with elderly people struggling to breathe.

“It’s respiratory virus season, it’s not really flu season anymore,” Dr. Wood said. “Because we have these two other viruses that lead to the majority of our hospitalizations.”

Between COVID, the flu, and RSV, Wood said the split has been “pretty even throughout the hospital.” While symptoms look and feel similar, all three diseases affect the body differently. Symptoms include coughing, a sore throat, fever, and headaches.

According to Wood, the flu typically makes your body ache, in addition to fever. However, COVID and RSV symptoms typically affect how well you can breathe.

Wood said RSV can cause “more severe diseases,” especially in those with high-risk factors.

“For example, those that are getting chemotherapy for any cancer diagnosis,” Wood said.

He said most of the time, sick people cannot determine which respiratory virus is making them sick. Wood said if elderly people catch more than one virus at a time, even worse diseases can form.

“That includes needing to be admitted to the hospital, needing oxygen, or needing to be placed on a machine to help you breathe,” Wood said.

Dr. Wood recommends people 65 and older receive the RSV vaccine. He said always visit the doctor if you’re experiencing symptoms.

