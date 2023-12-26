Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jonesboro doctor seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One physician said he’s seeing a rise in sick patients ages 65 and older.

Infectious Disease Physician at the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic Dr. Cole Wood said his office has been filled with elderly people struggling to breathe.

“It’s respiratory virus season, it’s not really flu season anymore,” Dr. Wood said. “Because we have these two other viruses that lead to the majority of our hospitalizations.”

Between COVID, the flu, and RSV, Wood said the split has been “pretty even throughout the hospital.” While symptoms look and feel similar, all three diseases affect the body differently. Symptoms include coughing, a sore throat, fever, and headaches.

According to Wood, the flu typically makes your body ache, in addition to fever. However, COVID and RSV symptoms typically affect how well you can breathe.

Wood said RSV can cause “more severe diseases,” especially in those with high-risk factors.

“For example, those that are getting chemotherapy for any cancer diagnosis,” Wood said.

He said most of the time, sick people cannot determine which respiratory virus is making them sick. Wood said if elderly people catch more than one virus at a time, even worse diseases can form.

“That includes needing to be admitted to the hospital, needing oxygen, or needing to be placed on a machine to help you breathe,” Wood said.

Dr. Wood recommends people 65 and older receive the RSV vaccine. He said always visit the doctor if you’re experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
Cannabis sales on hold in Mississippi over ‘regulatory standards’ gaffe
The holidays can bring stress, but there are ways to help yourself through it.
Mental health and the holidays
Researchers report overdose death increases during the holidays
Researchers report overdose death increases during the holidays