Monette Manor to sponsor classes for CNAs

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants and is even offering to help out those interested.

In a recent social media post, the nursing and rehabilitation center announced that they are offering to sponsor classes for those interested in becoming a CNA.

For those interested in the position, you can visit Monette Manor in person for more information.

