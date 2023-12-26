Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Monette Manor to sponsor classes for CNAs

The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.
The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants and is even offering to help out those interested.

In a recent social media post, the nursing and rehabilitation center announced that they are offering to sponsor classes for those interested in becoming a CNA.

The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.
The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.(Monette Manor)

For those interested in the position, you can visit Monette Manor in person for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute...
Arkansas ranks second place for last-minute holiday shoppers, study shows
Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week,...
Arkansas weekly gas price update
Crash kills Florida man
Man killed in weekend crash on I-555