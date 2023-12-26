Monette Manor to sponsor classes for CNAs
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants and is even offering to help out those interested.
In a recent social media post, the nursing and rehabilitation center announced that they are offering to sponsor classes for those interested in becoming a CNA.
For those interested in the position, you can visit Monette Manor in person for more information.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.