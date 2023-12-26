Football Friday Night
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Data collected covered 78 hours, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

According to MSHP, no boating crashes drownings were reported.

The preliminary report showed:

  • Crashes - 124
  • Injuries - 71
  • Fatalities - 2
  • DWI - 81

None of the deadly crashes were reported in the Heartland.

The first deadly crash was reported on Saturday, Dec. 23 in the Springfield area. A 28-year-old West Plains man died when the vehicle he was traveling in went off the road on a curve on Route ZZ, hit three fences and flipped. MSHP said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was reportedly also not wearing a seat belt.

The second deadly crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 24 on Route H in Freistatt, at the south city limits. A 70-year-old Dupo, Illinois woman was killed when the vehicle she was traveling failed to make a curve in the road. MSHP said the vehicle went off the roadway and hit an abandoned house. The woman killed and the driver of the vehicle were reportedly wearing seat belts.

In 2022, troopers investigated 1,017 traffic crashes, including four deaths and 318 injuries.

