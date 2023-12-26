Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Places to dump your Christmas tree in NEA

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to rid your Christmas tree, give it back to nature.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced six different Christmas tree disposal locations in NEA.

According to AGFC, sinking your old Christmas tree in lakes provides short-term habitats for fish. While the main stems will last longer than the wispy branches, they will continue to attract fish throughout the year.

Community members wanting to get rid of their holiday tree can drop it off at any of the listed locations until Jan. 30, 2024.

  • Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake Boat Ramp
  • Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access
  • Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access
  • Lake Charles – West parking lot at Highway 25 Boat Ramp Access
  • Lake Poinsett — Dam Access Boat Ramp
  • Batesville — Ramsey Slough Boat Ramp

AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said they can only accept real trees, not artificial ones. He said to make sure the trees are fully cleared of any decorations before bringing them to the lake.

“Occasionally, we still have some show up with some of that tinsel that somebody stockpiled,” Zellers said. “You’ll want your bare tree.”

Zellers said anyone can take the donated trees for personal use.

“If they want to take some of those trees and bring them to a different lake, they’re welcome to do that,” He said. “But they need to make sure they have permission from the lake’s landowner before they put any trees in any lakes other than the ones at the drop-off locations,” Zellers said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

Mrs. Jill Gruenewald is loved by her kindergarten class at Brookland Primary. She got a big...
December Teacher of the Month is kind, passionate, caring
The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.
Monette Manor to sponsor classes for CNAs
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute...
Arkansas ranks second place for last-minute holiday shoppers, study shows