Places to dump your Christmas tree in NEA

NORTHEAST, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to rid your Christmas tree, give it back to nature.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced six different Christmas tree disposal locations in NEA.

According to AGFC, sinking your old Christmas tree in lakes provides short-term habitats for fish. While the main stems will last longer than the wispy branches, they will continue to attract fish throughout the year.

Community members wanting to get rid of their holiday tree can drop it off at any of the listed locations until Jan. 30, 2024.

Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake Boat Ramp

Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access

Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access

Lake Charles – West parking lot at Highway 25 Boat Ramp Access

Lake Poinsett — Dam Access Boat Ramp

Batesville — Ramsey Slough Boat Ramp

AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said they can only accept real trees, not artificial ones. He said to make sure the trees are fully cleared of any decorations before bringing them to the lake.

“Occasionally, we still have some show up with some of that tinsel that somebody stockpiled,” Zellers said. “You’ll want your bare tree.”

Zellers said anyone can take the donated trees for personal use.

“If they want to take some of those trees and bring them to a different lake, they’re welcome to do that,” He said. “But they need to make sure they have permission from the lake’s landowner before they put any trees in any lakes other than the ones at the drop-off locations,” Zellers said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.