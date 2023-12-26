Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Planning your day

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After a mild weekend, we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s this morning. Sunshine will help us warm to near 50° today with a Southwest wind around 10 MPH. Clouds will start to increase tonight as an upper-level low to our north gets a little bit closer. I cannot rule out a light shower or two tonight, especially over the Ozarks. More cloud cover tomorrow with a small chance of a few showers. One thing that I’m watching is the chance for a few snow showers, especially Thursday night as that upper-level low gets closer to Region 8. Do NOT expect much in the way of problems but it is something that we will keep an eye on. The New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day forecast looks mostly dry with temperatures near normal for this time of year. -Aaron

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

New calls for a cease-fire in the Middle East come from Egypt.

Attorneys for former President Trump say he has immunity from prosecution.

The use of writing checks is down, but more people are victims of fraud.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
Rachel Bussell, a single mom of five, is looking for a Christmas miracle after her car was...
Single mother’s car stolen with Christmas presents hidden inside

Latest News

The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
File - Characters removed from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building are piled on a...
The year of social media soul-searching: Twitter dies, X and Threads are born and AI gets personal