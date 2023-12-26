Football Friday Night
Property tax deadline in Missouri nears

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s crunch time to pay your personal property taxes in Missouri.

You have until December 31, which falls on a Sunday this year. If you plan to pay in person, you must go to your county collector’s office by Friday, December 29. Offices will not open for the weekend. If you pay your taxes online, you have until Midnight on Sunday.

If you fail to pay your taxes by the deadline, you will receive a fine.

