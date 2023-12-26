Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Statistics show many northern Arkansas locations considered maternity care deserts

Statistics show many northern Arkansas locations considered maternity deserts.
Statistics show many northern Arkansas locations considered maternity deserts.(ky3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Women across Arkansas face long distances to find a doctor’s care. New statistics say most counties in the Natural State are in maternity care deserts.

Anna Smedley has to drive more than an hour across northern Arkansas to get to her OB/GYN.

“It’s a pretty big problem,” said Smedley. “One of the concerns that I have is, you know, I am lucky that I have that I can organize my schedule to do that. And I can afford the gas to drive back and forth. But I don’t know that everybody has been, you know, has access or is as lucky as I am. And so I think that’s one of the problems with being in, you know, so far away from comprehensive health care.”

Dr. Ross Halsted works in Family Medicine and Obstetrics for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“The counties that do have hospitals, there are very few that are actually delivering babies,” said Dr. Halsted. “In my lifetime, I can remember when Eureka Springs was delivering babies, I can remember when Berryville was delivering babies. Both of those units are no longer available.”

According to the March of Dimes, 45.3% of the counties in Arkansas are considered maternity care deserts, and 25% don’t even have access to a hospital. The issue, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center says, is funding.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in inflation,” said President and CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Sammie Cribbs Roberson. “We’ve seen healthcare costs continue to increase with labor and supply costs, but we’ve not seen a shift in reimbursement that is commensurate with the inflation that we’re seeing. So we’ve reached a point where the reimbursement from payers is not necessarily covering the cost of care to provide that service.”

“The goal of this hospitalist [is] to be able to continue that service for years and years to come,” said Dr. Halsted. “But, you know, again, that, you know, we’re not, unfortunately, in total control of those scenarios.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

Medical helicopters have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
Helicopters called to two-vehicle crash
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
While symptoms look and feel similar, all three diseases affect the body differently.
Jonesboro doctor seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Mrs. Jill Gruenewald is loved by her kindergarten class at Brookland Primary. She got a big...
December Teacher of the Month is kind, passionate, caring