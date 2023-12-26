Statistics show many northern Arkansas locations considered maternity care deserts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Women across Arkansas face long distances to find a doctor’s care. New statistics say most counties in the Natural State are in maternity care deserts.

Anna Smedley has to drive more than an hour across northern Arkansas to get to her OB/GYN.

“It’s a pretty big problem,” said Smedley. “One of the concerns that I have is, you know, I am lucky that I have that I can organize my schedule to do that. And I can afford the gas to drive back and forth. But I don’t know that everybody has been, you know, has access or is as lucky as I am. And so I think that’s one of the problems with being in, you know, so far away from comprehensive health care.”

Dr. Ross Halsted works in Family Medicine and Obstetrics for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“The counties that do have hospitals, there are very few that are actually delivering babies,” said Dr. Halsted. “In my lifetime, I can remember when Eureka Springs was delivering babies, I can remember when Berryville was delivering babies. Both of those units are no longer available.”

According to the March of Dimes, 45.3% of the counties in Arkansas are considered maternity care deserts, and 25% don’t even have access to a hospital. The issue, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center says, is funding.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in inflation,” said President and CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Sammie Cribbs Roberson. “We’ve seen healthcare costs continue to increase with labor and supply costs, but we’ve not seen a shift in reimbursement that is commensurate with the inflation that we’re seeing. So we’ve reached a point where the reimbursement from payers is not necessarily covering the cost of care to provide that service.”

“The goal of this hospitalist [is] to be able to continue that service for years and years to come,” said Dr. Halsted. “But, you know, again, that, you know, we’re not, unfortunately, in total control of those scenarios.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.