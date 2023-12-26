Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day
Rachel Bussell, a single mom of five, is looking for a Christmas miracle after her car was...
Single mother’s car stolen with Christmas presents hidden inside

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa