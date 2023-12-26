Football Friday Night
Man killed in weekend crash on I-555

Crash kills Florida man
Crash kills Florida man(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Florida man was killed in a crash on Interstate 555 on Dec. 23 in Jonesboro.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, William Langford of Reddick, Fla. was driving a Ford Fiesta when he attempted to merge onto I-555 from the Nettleton Avenue northbound entrance ramp.

The report said Langford failed to yield and hit a Pontiac G6.

Langford’s vehicle then traveled across the northbound lanes, hit the median cables, and flipped before coming to rest on the southbound lanes on I-555.

The report did not note any other injuries in the crash. It did note that it was cloudy and the roads were wet when the crash happened.

