City mourns loss of mayor

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The community of one Randolph County continues to mourn the loss of its mayor.

Sutton passed away on Dec. 24 at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

“Devastated, to say the least. We’re going to try and carry on and do what he wanted us to do,” Pocahontas Fire Chief Scott Baltz said.

The fire chief was Mayor Sutton’s longtime friend.

Baltz explained the mayor had some health issues that led to his passing.

“The mayor did have an illness with cancer that he was getting dealt with,” Baltz explained. “Had some other health issues that came up and succumbed to those.”

Baltz reflects on the legacy the mayor left behind, like his commitment to the community.

“I would take him for chemo treatments at six in the morning. We’d get back by nine, and he would go to work for the city,” Baltz added.

Fond thoughts of the mayor are on the minds of more than just the fire chief.

Acting Mayor and City Clerk Michelle Teel said the mayor wanted quality of life brought to citizens inside and outside city limits.

“He just wanted to provide something the community could use as a whole and that others could come to Pocahontas and enjoy as well. It was a labor of love,” Teel stated.

Teel hopes that whoever takes Sutton’s place long-term holds the same priorities that he had.

“Obviously, we realize there is work to be done for the city, but it can be done in a compassionate way, and I think that’s who he was. That describes him as a friend and a mayor,” Teel explained.

A special election will be held on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at city hall to call for a special election.

The city council will appoint an interim mayor at a later date.

