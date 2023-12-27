Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Downtown section closed due to gas leak

Police urge you to avoid the area.
Police urge you to avoid the area.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department reports that a “major gas leak” has forced the closure of an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK Bypass.

In a social media post at 11:23 a.m. on Dec. 27, police said the Blytheville Fire Department would close the intersection from Franklin and Main Street while the gas company worked to fix the leak.

Blytheville Police Department urges you to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County highway has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Highway reopens following two-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
Crash kills Florida man
Man killed in weekend crash on I-555

Latest News

Missouri minimum wage set to increase January 1.
Missouri minimum wage set to increase January 1; small businesses impacted
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation
The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.
Monette Manor to sponsor classes for CNAs
Ronnie Brogdon Invitational: Sloan-Hendrix boys beat Highland