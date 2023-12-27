Downtown section closed due to gas leak

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department reports that a “major gas leak” has forced the closure of an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK Bypass.

In a social media post at 11:23 a.m. on Dec. 27, police said the Blytheville Fire Department would close the intersection from Franklin and Main Street while the gas company worked to fix the leak.

Blytheville Police Department urges you to avoid the area.

