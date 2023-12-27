Football Friday Night
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning

(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 27, 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah.

It reported a depth of 11 km, about 7 miles deep.

The measurement is preliminary and could change.

K8 News will keep you updated on any potential damage.

