Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 27, 3.5 miles northeast of Etowah.
It reported a depth of 11 km, about 7 miles deep.
The measurement is preliminary and could change.
K8 News will keep you updated on any potential damage.
