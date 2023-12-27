Foreign land ownership to be discussed at national ag conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the National Agricultural Law Center are expected to participate in a panel on foreign ownership of U.S. land.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the panel is part of the Jan. 9 Land Investment Expo in Des Moines, Iowa.

More than half of U.S. states in 2023 took some action regarding foreign land ownership with Arkansas becoming the first state to enforce such a law.

In October, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered Syngenta, a seed company owned by the Chinese government, to sell 160 acres of agricultural land it owned in Craighead County.

Sanders also requested the state’s attorney general investigate two companies suspected of violating the state’s foreign land ownership law, including Risever Machinery, LCC in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on Friday, Dec. 22 that Risever Machinery was found not in violation of state law.

For more on this story, visit Talk Business & Politics website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.