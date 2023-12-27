Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Foreign land ownership to be discussed at national ag conference

Officials with the National Agricultural Law Center are expected to participate in a panel on...
Officials with the National Agricultural Law Center are expected to participate in a panel on foreign ownership of U.S. land.(Arizona's Family)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the National Agricultural Law Center are expected to participate in a panel on foreign ownership of U.S. land.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the panel is part of the Jan. 9 Land Investment Expo in Des Moines, Iowa.

More than half of U.S. states in 2023 took some action regarding foreign land ownership with Arkansas becoming the first state to enforce such a law.

In October, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered Syngenta, a seed company owned by the Chinese government, to sell 160 acres of agricultural land it owned in Craighead County.

Sanders also requested the state’s attorney general investigate two companies suspected of violating the state’s foreign land ownership law, including Risever Machinery, LCC in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on Friday, Dec. 22 that Risever Machinery was found not in violation of state law.

For more on this story, visit Talk Business & Politics website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

Medical helicopters have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
Helicopters called to two-vehicle crash
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
While symptoms look and feel similar, all three diseases affect the body differently.
Jonesboro doctor seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend