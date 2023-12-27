Football Friday Night
Helicopters called to two-vehicle crash

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical helicopters have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at approximately 7:32 p.m. on Highway 14 East.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office could not provide details on the extent of injuries in the crash but did say medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Arkansas State Police was requested to assist with the crash.

As of 7:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the highway is blocked and drivers are urged to find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

