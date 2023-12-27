Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

Holiday Hoops: Heartland tournament scores at 6 p.m. 12/26
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the Heartland.

Dozens of team in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will face each other in new and old rivalries.

These include the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament taking place at the Show Me Center, the 67th Annual Bloomfield Christmas Tournament, the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, the 59th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament and the 42nd Annual Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.

Games start on Tuesday, December 26 and most of the tournaments wrap up on Thursday, Dec. 28.

To follow updates on brackets and scores throughout the three days can be found on the following social media:

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
More holiday HS basketball events held around Region 8
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
2023 NEA Tournament resumes December 27th
East Poinsett County wins 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
East Poinsett County wins the 2023 Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Year
East Poinsett County wins 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year