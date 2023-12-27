Football Friday Night
Hospitals owned by private equity firms riskier for patients, study says

FILE - A hospital operating room is shown in this file image.
FILE - A hospital operating room is shown in this file image. A study revealed that, in private equity firm-purchased hospitals, there was a 25% increase in patient complications.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Health care is more hazardous for patients at hospitals purchased by private equity firms, financing models designed to make money for investors.

That conclusion comes from a new study published Tuesday in the journal Jama.

The study looked at the rates of 10 serious adverse events associated with medical care at 51 hospitals, before and after they were purchased by private equity firms.

Researchers then compared those results with the rates of the same complications at more than 250 hospitals that were not owned by those entities.

The study revealed that, in those private equity firm-purchased hospitals, there was a 25% increase in patient complications.

The rates of patient falls inside the facility, central line infections and surgical site infections all increased.

The study author said treating fewer patients eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits is one trend the research found.

Previous research has shown cuts to staffing and replacing more highly paid workers with those paid less Is often tied to private equity firm acquisitions.

Those firms have been acquiring large chunks of the U.S. health care delivery system in recent years, including hospitals, nursing homes, behavioral health systems and private physician practices.

Earlier this month, the Senate Budget Committee announced its bipartisan investigation of the impact of private equity purchases on health care facilities.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

