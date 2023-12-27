‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: Bus driver retires after 51 years

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An Atlanta bus driver is now retiring after decades of service.

Coy Dumas has driven a bus for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority for 51 years and 3 months.

“To do what we do, you have to have a special kind of spirit and understand the responsibility. We have people that rely on us to go to the grocery store, to go to the doctor, to go to work, to go to school,” Dumas said.

Dumas said he was managing a shoe store in downtown Atlanta at the age of 21 when his uncle encouraged him to apply to what was then called Atlanta Transit.

Since then, he’s worked mornings, nights, holidays and weekends. He’s seen the good, the bad and the unexpected.

“I’ve done everything except deliver a baby, and I came close to doing that. Twice,” Dumas said.

Since he started driving in 1972, MARTA estimates that he’s transported nearly 3 million passengers and driven nearly as many miles.

His home is covered in plaques and proclamations honoring his service. There’s also a MARTA uniform signed and framed by his coworkers that was given to him during a retirement party in November.

“I’ve been blessed to serve MARTA and Atlanta, and the state of Georgia,” Dumas said.

On display in the corner of his living room, there’s also a framed photo depicting his face plastered on the side of a bus. MARTA wrapped the vehicle in 2022 in honor of his 50th year of service.

Dumas said now he’s adjusting to retired life and plans to start working on his “honey-do list,” which he estimates is about 50 years long.

In January, he said he plans to return to MARTA to help train and mentor new drivers in the hopes they’ll love and cherish their career as much as him.

“I’ve always said, ‘We carry the most valuable cargo you can imagine, and that’s human life, and everybody cannot do what we do,’” Dumas said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.