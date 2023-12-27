More holiday HS basketball events held around Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Tournament isn’t the only high school basketball event going on around the holidays.

You can see hoops in Highland, Manila, Mountain Home, and Bloomfield in the coming days. Check out links to brackets and schedules below.

Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational (Highland - Dec. 26th-29th)

Big River Steel Lion Holiday Classic (Manila - Dec. 27th-29th)

Ultimate Auto Group Tournament (Mountain Home - Dec. 27th-29th)

67th Bloomfield Christmas Tournament (Bloomfield, MO - Dec. 27th-29th)

