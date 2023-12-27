Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

More holiday HS basketball events held around Region 8

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Tournament isn’t the only high school basketball event going on around the holidays.

You can see hoops in Highland, Manila, Mountain Home, and Bloomfield in the coming days. Check out links to brackets and schedules below.

Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational (Highland - Dec. 26th-29th)

Big River Steel Lion Holiday Classic (Manila - Dec. 27th-29th)

Ultimate Auto Group Tournament (Mountain Home - Dec. 27th-29th)

67th Bloomfield Christmas Tournament (Bloomfield, MO - Dec. 27th-29th)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

Before saying goodbye to 2023, it’s time for high school basketball tournaments throughout the...
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
2023 NEA Tournament resumes December 27th
East Poinsett County wins 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
East Poinsett County wins the 2023 Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Year
East Poinsett County wins 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year