Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Roads are blocked following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Roads are blocked following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Roads are blocked following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch got the call at 4:05 p.m. to the crash north of the intersection of Red Wolf Drive and Stallings Lane.

Fire crews and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after.

Traffic police are at the scene, directing traffic as crews work to clear the road.

Dispatch added the roads are blocked, so drivers should expect delays.

They said there is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with K8 News for the latest information.

