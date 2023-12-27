Report: Kenny Guiton leaving Arkansas to join Wisconsin staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sam Pittman looks to have another opening to fill on his staff. Kenny Guiton is heading to Wisconsin to be the Badgers’ new wide receivers coach.

FootballScoop was first to report.

Kenny Guiton did a nice job at Arkansas. Will be missed.... https://t.co/rW9zvB16rv — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 27, 2023

Guiton served as Arkansas’ WR coach for three seasons, but he added the title of interim offensive coordinator to his resume after Dan Enos was fired mid-season.

Guiton, the former Ohio State quarterback, reunites with former Buckeye assistant Luke Fickell. He replaces Mike Brown, who left to join Notre Dame for the same position.

While at Arkansas, Guiton developed Treylon Burks into an All-American wideout, getting drafted in the first round by the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Toledo transfer Matt Landers had a career season with the Razorbacks in 2022, setting a career-high in yards with 901 with 8 touchdowns.

