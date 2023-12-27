‘Suspicious’ death under investigation

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.

Chief Alan Cockrill said crews were dispatched to North State Street on Dec. 26 at 12:05 p.m.

He said once they arrived, they found a deceased man.

They deemed the death “suspicious” after further investigation.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Batesville Police Department at 870-569-8111.

