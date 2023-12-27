Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘Suspicious’ death under investigation

Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.(file)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.

Chief Alan Cockrill said crews were dispatched to North State Street on Dec. 26 at 12:05 p.m.

He said once they arrived, they found a deceased man.

They deemed the death “suspicious” after further investigation.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Batesville Police Department at 870-569-8111.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County highway has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Highway reopens following two-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
Crash kills Florida man
Man killed in weekend crash on I-555

Latest News

Missouri minimum wage set to increase January 1.
Missouri minimum wage set to increase January 1, how small businesses will be effected
The Monette Manor is currently hiring certified nursing assistants.
Monette Manor to sponsor classes for CNAs
Ronnie Brogdon Invitational: Sloan-Hendrix boys beat Highland
Ronnie Brogdon Invitational: Izard County boys beat Mammoth Spring