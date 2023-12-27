Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.

According to our content partner, KARK, and the the company Money Geek, for large cities, the study ranked Little Rock as the 7th highest for cost of crime per capita.

For smaller cities, Pine Bluff ranked 6th, and North Little Rock ranked 10th place.

For more information on the study, you can visit KARK’s website.

