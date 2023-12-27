Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.

According to our content partner, KARK, and the the company Money Geek, for large cities, the study ranked Little Rock as the 7th highest for cost of crime per capita.

For smaller cities, Pine Bluff ranked 6th, and North Little Rock ranked 10th place.

For more information on the study, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a man died on Sunday after a...
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
The Trumann Community Christmas Dinner was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center.
Community feeds over 1,000 people on Christmas Day
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

While symptoms look and feel similar, all three diseases affect the body differently.
Jonesboro doctor seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 124 crashes and two deaths over the Christmas...
MSHP reports 2 deaths from crashes over Christmas holiday weekend
Mrs. Jill Gruenewald is loved by her kindergarten class at Brookland Primary. She got a big...
December Teacher of the Month is kind, passionate, caring
Community members wanting to get rid of their holiday tree can drop it off at any of the...
Places to dump your Christmas tree in NEA