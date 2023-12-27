Turn on GMR8 now

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

An upper-level low to our north is getting closer to Region 8 and with that, clouds are increasing. I cannot rule out a shower or two today, but that chance is low. With the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s.

Small rain or snow shower chances will stay with us through Friday as that low moves to the southeast. As the closer the low gets to us, winds will also pick up a bit.

Through the weekend and into the New Year, rain chances remain low and temperatures will stay around normal for this time of year

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Drop off your real Christmas tree and give the fish a place to hang out.

Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the U.S.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence may impact future elections.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.