AAA: On average Arkansas drivers spent 39 cents less per gallon in 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $2.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is one cent less compared to this day last week and is five cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in West Memphis are paying the most on average at $2.80 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $2.62 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.12, which is flat compared to this day last week and one cent less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Arkansas drivers paid 39 cents less per gallon, on average, in 2023 than the year prior.

For the typical 12-gallon fuel tank, that is a savings of $4.68 during each fill-up.

To date, the Arkansas statewide annual average gas price for regular unleaded is $3.13 per gallon.

That is compared to 2022 when the annual average reached a record high in Arkansas at $3.52 per gallon. Nationally, the annual average for regular unleaded saw a 43-cent decrease over the same period.

“Gas prices have seen a mixed bag in the last week to close the year, but annually, drivers experienced savings at the pump year-over-year,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “That comes as little surprise given Arkansas and the rest country experienced all-time record high gas prices in June 2022, a mark we did not come close to in 2023.”

Drivers in Arkansas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

