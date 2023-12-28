Arkansas duck population hits record low

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas duck population has hit a record low this hunting season.

According to our content partner, KARK, new numbers are showing fewer ducks are in the store than there have ever been in the past decade.

In the Delta, it’s estimated that there are 449,860 ducks, 79,365 of which are mallards. The December estimate for the Delta mallard population was 250,000 ducks below the 2009-2023 long-term average and the lowest recorded since 2009 transect-based surveys began.

