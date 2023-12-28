Football Friday Night
Arkansas duck population hits record low

Ducks
The Arkansas duck population has hit a record low this hunting season.(Ducks)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas duck population has hit a record low this hunting season.

According to our content partner, KARK, new numbers are showing fewer ducks are in the store than there have ever been in the past decade.

In the Delta, it’s estimated that there are 449,860 ducks, 79,365 of which are mallards. The December estimate for the Delta mallard population was 250,000 ducks below the 2009-2023 long-term average and the lowest recorded since 2009 transect-based surveys began.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

