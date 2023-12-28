Arkansas man charged with possession of live pipe bombs, and accused of trying to flee country

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man was arrested after police said six homemade pipe bombs were found at his home.

Lawrence Hickman, 52, was arrested last week on six counts of criminal possession of explosive materials or a destructive device. He is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $1 million bond, jail records show.

Available court records did not indicate if Lawrence has an attorney to speak on his behalf. He did not have an attorney present at his initial court appearance last week.

Court records indicate the bombs were found when law enforcement officers came to his Bella Vista home to investigate a woman’s harassment complaint.

An investigator wrote in a statement included in court records that the pipe bombs were X-rayed and found to be live.

Court records indicate a neighbor told investigators that Hickman wanted to kayak to the Philippines, where he said his new wife lived and planned to start the journey by kayaking through the Bering Sea. The neighbor told investigators that Lawrence said the pipe bombs were for defense against sharks and pirates and that he was also bringing liquor for Russians.

Lawrence was apprehended at a pier with two inflatable kayaks in the state of Washington, court records indicated. The investigator wrote in an affidavit that authorities believe Hickman was trying to flee the country to avoid an upcoming trial in Texas, the station reported. It did not disclose the nature of the Texas trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.