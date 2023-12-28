Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas man charged with possession of live pipe bombs, and accused of trying to flee country

Lawrence Hickman, 52, was arrested last week on six counts of criminal possession of explosive...
Lawrence Hickman, 52, was arrested last week on six counts of criminal possession of explosive materials or a destructive device(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man was arrested after police said six homemade pipe bombs were found at his home.

Lawrence Hickman, 52, was arrested last week on six counts of criminal possession of explosive materials or a destructive device. He is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $1 million bond, jail records show.

Available court records did not indicate if Lawrence has an attorney to speak on his behalf. He did not have an attorney present at his initial court appearance last week.

Court records indicate the bombs were found when law enforcement officers came to his Bella Vista home to investigate a woman’s harassment complaint.

An investigator wrote in a statement included in court records that the pipe bombs were X-rayed and found to be live.

Court records indicate a neighbor told investigators that Hickman wanted to kayak to the Philippines, where he said his new wife lived and planned to start the journey by kayaking through the Bering Sea. The neighbor told investigators that Lawrence said the pipe bombs were for defense against sharks and pirates and that he was also bringing liquor for Russians.

Lawrence was apprehended at a pier with two inflatable kayaks in the state of Washington, court records indicated. The investigator wrote in an affidavit that authorities believe Hickman was trying to flee the country to avoid an upcoming trial in Texas, the station reported. It did not disclose the nature of the Texas trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County highway has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Highway reopens following two-vehicle crash
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak

Latest News

Arkansas State Parks encourages Arkansans to start the new year on the right foot with First...
Arkansas State Parks to celebrate the new year with First Day Hikes
2023 NEA Tournament quarterfinals: Rivercrest boys beat Batesville
2023 NEA Tournament Quarterfinals: Riverside boys beat Marmaduke
Arkansas State women's basketball returns home Saturday afternoon
There is no treatment or cure for ML4 at this time, but there is a team that specializes in...
Jonesboro toddler battles extremely rare developmental disease