Arkansas’ proposed ballot measures resubmitted to attorney’s general office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The proposed ballot measures that would change how elections are conducted were resubmitted to Arkansas’ attorney’s general office on Tuesday.

According to our content partner, KARK, the Restore Election Integrity group resubmitted a pair of proposed constitutional amendments to Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office.

This is the second time the two measures were attempted to be put on the ballot.

Of the two measures, one would implement paper ballots for elections, and another to introduce new absentee voting rules.

