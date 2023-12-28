Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas’ proposed ballot measures resubmitted to attorney’s general office

The proposed ballot measures that would change how elections are conducted were resubmitted to...
The proposed ballot measures that would change how elections are conducted were resubmitted to Arkansas’ attorney’s general office on Tuesday.(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The proposed ballot measures that would change how elections are conducted were resubmitted to Arkansas’ attorney’s general office on Tuesday.

According to our content partner, KARK, the Restore Election Integrity group resubmitted a pair of proposed constitutional amendments to Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office.

This is the second time the two measures were attempted to be put on the ballot.

Of the two measures, one would implement paper ballots for elections, and another to introduce new absentee voting rules.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

Latest News

The Office of Administration is set to debut a new state employee referral program.
Office of Administration to debut state workforce employee referral program
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Woman dies in crash in Howell County, Mo.
Mayor Keith Sutton, 60, of Pocahontas passes away on Dec. 24
City offices closed to mourn loss of mayor