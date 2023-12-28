Arkansas ranks last in voter turnout, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Recent data shows Arkansas is last in voter turnout compared to the rest of the country.

According to a content partner KARK, the study by the National Conference of Citizenship found that 54% of Arkansans voted in the 2020 election while the national average for voter turnout is 65%.

University of Arkansas Political Science Professor and Poll Director Janine Parry told KARK that levels of education and income are significant predictors of voter engagement. She said another factor is a history of party monopoly.

The study also included recommendations to bring the voter turnout number up in Arkansas. Those include allowing online and same-day voter registration, and enabling automatic registration for voters with a driver’s license. and allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

It also recommends having more polling locations and expanding no-excuse absentee voting.

