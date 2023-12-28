Football Friday Night
Arkansas ranks last in voter turnout, study shows

Recent data shows Arkansas is last in voter turnout compared to the rest of the country.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Recent data shows Arkansas is last in voter turnout compared to the rest of the country.

According to a content partner KARK, the study by the National Conference of Citizenship found that 54% of Arkansans voted in the 2020 election while the national average for voter turnout is 65%.

University of Arkansas Political Science Professor and Poll Director Janine Parry told KARK that levels of education and income are significant predictors of voter engagement. She said another factor is a history of party monopoly.

The study also included recommendations to bring the voter turnout number up in Arkansas. Those include allowing online and same-day voter registration, and enabling automatic registration for voters with a driver’s license. and allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

It also recommends having more polling locations and expanding no-excuse absentee voting.

