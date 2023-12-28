Arkansas State Parks to celebrate the new year with First Day Hikes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Arkansas State Parks encourages Arkansans to start the new year on the right foot with First Day Hikes on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Led by America’s State Parks, First Day Hikes encourages everyone to celebrate the new year with time spent outdoors, focusing on healthy habits and lifelong memories.

“Visiting a state park is a great way to get outside, enjoy nature, and welcome the new year with family and friends,” said Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “The First Day Hikes have become a family tradition for so many Arkansans, and I encourage all to join in and kick off the new year with an adventure through one of our beautiful trails that show why we are called the natural state.”

This nationwide annual tradition targets the New Year’s weekend and the start of a new year to promote year-round recreation and healthy lifestyles that can be experienced locally in state parks.

Visitors to Arkansas State Parks can participate in the initiative by taking a self-guided hike or going on a ranger-led hike on the first day of the year or “First Weekend” (Dec. 30- Jan.2).

Participants can get a free sticker commemorating Arkansas State Parks this year in one of two ways: going on a guided hike at a state park on Jan. 1 and receiving the sticker from the park or completing a self-guided hike at a state park and logging miles at ArkansasStateParks.com/FirstDayHikes.

Visitors can find scheduled guided hikes, tips to recreate responsibly, what to bring, and how to share your First Day Hike photos and/or videos at ArkansasStateParks.com/FirstDayHikes.

Participants can also use #ARStateParks and #FirstDayHikes to share on social media. Please note, a few park locations are closed on the Jan. 1 holiday but will reopen on Jan. 2. Hikers will have the entire weekend starting Dec. 30 and lasting until Jan. 2 to log their miles, so if the weather is bad on Jan. 1 you will have still have the opportunity to get that #FirstDayHike in.

