Board of Corrections lawsuit hearing rescheduled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The preliminary injunction hearing that was planned for Thursday has been rescheduled following the board’s attorney’s wife going into labor.

According to our content partner, KATV, the hearing, with a restraining order, will be held on Jan. 4.

The hearing is related to a lawsuit filed by the Board of Corrections, challenging a law implemented by the state that takes away their ability to fire the Board of Corrections Secretary, Joe Profiri. This move was made following Sanders’ administration’s plans to open hundreds of new temporary prison beds that the board hadn’t approved.

