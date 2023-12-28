Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Board of Corrections lawsuit hearing rescheduled

Board of Corrections lawsuit hearing rescheduled
Board of Corrections lawsuit hearing rescheduled(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The preliminary injunction hearing that was planned for Thursday has been rescheduled following the board’s attorney’s wife going into labor.

According to our content partner, KATV, the hearing, with a restraining order, will be held on Jan. 4.

The hearing is related to a lawsuit filed by the Board of Corrections, challenging a law implemented by the state that takes away their ability to fire the Board of Corrections Secretary, Joe Profiri. This move was made following Sanders’ administration’s plans to open hundreds of new temporary prison beds that the board hadn’t approved.

For more information on the hearing, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

Latest News

Kyler had a great day at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.
A Family for Me: Kyler
Anderson was terminated back in November and the city of Jonesboro recently released a...
City attorney releases statement in terminated officer case
The water provider claims the water is safe.
Manila residents question their safety following dirty water
The city council is still working to get everything squared away with the 2024 budget.
City Council member concerned about 2024 budget