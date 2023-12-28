Dec. 28 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold, mostly cloudy day is on the card for your Thursday.

We are starting the morning off with some cloud cover and temperatures, mainly in the mid to upper 30s.

We will only warm into the low to mid-40s for daytime highs today.

I cannot rule out a passing shower later this afternoon and into the evening.

As a piece of energy rotates around the upper-level low north of us tonight, the chance for snow showers will increase closer to dawn tomorrow.

Temperatures should stay at or just a couple of degrees above freezing, so I don’t expect travel problems.

It will be pretty to see the snowfall, though.

We warm up a bit this weekend with temperatures in the 50s, but another shot of colder air moves in just in time for the start of 2024.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

State data reports the fewest numbers of ducks in Arkansas.

Significant changes to bail bond laws in Arkansas could mean people stay in jail longer.

Mothers in Arkansas have to drive longer distances to get to a doctor.

Pocahontas mourns the death of its mayor.

A bill pre-filed to eliminate the grocery tax in the Missouri legislature faces backlash.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Springfield, Missouri, woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, was released from prison early this morning.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.