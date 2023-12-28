Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.(GSK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doctors are warning asthma patients about a big change coming to inhalers.

Starting Monday, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.

Physicians say an authorized generic version that will take its place will work just as well. However, it doesn’t appear to be covered as widely by insurers.

Doctors are urging patients to take action now to get new prescriptions if needed and sort out coverage issues, especially since it’s respiratory virus season.

Industry insiders said GSK is discontinuing Flovent due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation

Latest News

A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Taylor Swift sold out stadiums and was awarded Time Person of the Year. (Source: CNN/TAYLOR...
Taylor Swift and her blockbuster 2023
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the...
Man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet behind, police say
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north