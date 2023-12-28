Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner devotes his life to protecting others

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s difficult to pull off a surprise when the winner of the Gr8 Acts of Kindness is in charge of security at ASU-Newport at Jonesboro campus.

Officer Greg Lawson has been wearing a uniform for 40 years—so it’s a little tough to pull one over on him.

But, K8 News had some help from the inside.

A long line of people made their way through the nursing building.

“Officer Lawson,” Anchor Diana Davis said just as he had his back turned to the door.

It didn’t matter. He recognized the voice and the students inside laughed with enthusiasm.

Officer Lawson thought he was coming to see this class of nursing students for the last time as they were graduating.

“Gonna miss you,” Becca Collins said as she hugged him.

“You are such a genuine person that we love,” Jennifer Mullins told Office Lawson as her voice couldn’t hide the emotion she felt.

The students organized this party because Office Lawson was leaving too.

He will be starting a new job as a police officer in Brookland.

“He’s done a lot for our community, our school, and our students,” Mullins said, who nominated Officer Lawson for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness along with several other students and faculty.

“You were one of the officers at my school when I was in junior high and you took care of me and I love you for that,” Eveline Smith, another nursing student said.

One by one, they shared how Officer Lawson made a difference in their lives.

“He’s not just our security officer, he’s our friend,” Collins explained.

“He let us know from day one that he was here to protect us and he would lay his life on the line,” Debra McGaughy said.

Not content to just watch the monitors surveilling the campus inside his office.

“No, I don’t stay in here much at all,” Officer Lawson said.

Officer Lawson prefers to get to know the students and faculty he protects.

He often takes the time to teach students on campus about what should happen if an active shooter is on campus.

“If someone happens and the shooter were to get in this building, the first thing to do is close and lock this door,” Officer Lawson said.

He also instructs students on what to know about warning signs of human trafficking, abuse, or neglect.

For decades, nursing students have come to the ASUN Jonesboro campus to learn how to treat patients.

“All right, let’s talk briefly about active shooter,” Officer Lawson said.

Now, they must learn how to protect themselves.

“We need to know what those red flags are,” Donna Patterson, a nursing instructor at ASU-Newport in Jonesboro said.

“There was an article about a nurse being slapped or getting hit in the face and that just doesn’t make sense to me,” Officer Lawson said. That is why he wants these students to be prepared for anything that might come their way.

Officer Lawson shares his knowledge.

It’s real on-the-job experiences that have changed him.

“I was there pretty quick. It’s the thing that bothers me,” Officer Lawson said as he recalled the Westside shooting on March 24, 1998.

“My daughter had just had her tonsils out and she was at home,” he explained. “So I had gone up there to get her homework and I was there about 45 minutes before the shooting.”

And the question that has dogged him every day...

“Could I have kept it from being as bad as it was? But that bothers me. Still bothers me,” he said and shook his head.

After the shooting, he was the first school resource officer hired in Jonesboro.

Officer Lawson went on to teach the dangers of drugs and alcohol through the D.A.R.E. program.

A natural transition as he had served on the Drug Task Force. He’s also trained for the Jonesboro Police Department SWAT Team and has worn a uniform since he was 20 years old.

Then it was for the United States Air Force.

But no matter what, Officer Lawson says his life has had one central focus.

“It’s not all about writing tickets and putting people in jail. Sure, You have to do that I mean... just like being a doctor,” Office Lawson said. “I mean, you still have to see patients. So, I’m a police officer. Yes, I might have to put someone in jail. But, my main thing as a police officer is just to help people.”

As a winner of the Gr8 Acts of Kindness, Officer Lawson received $408 from First Community Bank and KAIT.

