Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (KY3) - Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, has been released from prison.

She walked out of the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Thursday at 3:30 a.m. She did it with very little fanfare. KY3′s Frances Watson reports she did not see her leave the facility where the media is staged.

The state granted her request for parole earlier this year. Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. A judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison. She served about seven years of that sentence.

Investigators said Gypsy Blanchard convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. A jury found Godejohn guilty in her death.

In court, Blanchard testified her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations. She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson, and a gun. According to investigators, Dee Dee Blanchard used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines and led to the documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

After seeing her story told by others in the media, Blanchard will release an eBook, “Released,” on Jan. 9 with a collection of interview transcripts and journal entries to tell her side of the story, according to Penguin Random House Publishing.

The Blanchards moved to Springfield in 2006 from Louisiana after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

