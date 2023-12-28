Football Friday Night
Harps to open new store in Brookland

Harps Food Stores, Inc. will be opening a new store in Brookland in January.
Harps Food Stores, Inc. will be opening a new store in Brookland in January.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Harps Food Stores, Inc. will be opening a new store in Brookland in January.

According to Talk Business and Politics, the store will be located at 8107 U.S. Highway 49 in Brookland, Arkansas.

The opening date is set for Wednesday, Jan. 17, with a grand opening at 10 a.m.

The 32,000-square-foot store will also feature a Harps Express with gas pumps.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Brookland and become an integral part of this vibrant community,” said Kim Eskew, chairman and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “Our team has been working diligently to bring the best of Harps to this new location, and we can’t wait to share our commitment to quality, value, and service with the wonderful people of Brookland.”

Store hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the store also offering curbside pickup and home delivery.

For more information, you can visit TB&P’s website.

