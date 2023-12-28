Jonesboro toddler battles extremely rare developmental disease

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-year-old girl from Region 8 is one of approximately 100 people in the world with the disease known as Mucolipidosis Type 4.

At age two, Saylor Kate Farley of Jonesboro was diagnosed with the extremely rare disease also known as ML4. The developmental disease attacks the entire body within the first year of life. It causes damage to the brain, nervous system, eyes, and kidneys.

Saylor’s mother Leslie Farley said she is the only person in the state of Arkansas with ML4.

“Most with her disease are never able to walk, talk, or they go blind at a very early age,” her mother said. “They also have a shortened lifespan, most with her disease die in their 30s.”

ML4 is a progressive disease, meaning Saylor will get worse over time. Leslie said it’s already started to affect her talking, a skill Saylor used to have.

There is no treatment or cure for ML4 at this time. Her mother found a team that specializes in her case states away.

“Luckily, there is a team of scientists and doctors at Mass General Hospital in Boston that’s studying her disease,” Leslie said.

She said Saylor is a part of ML4 clinical trials in Boston. The family attends in-person appointments once a year. Leslie says the trials cost $6 million per patient.

“There is no funding, it falls on us,” she said. “We have made it our life’s mission to raise money not only for our daughter but all these other precious lives.”

Saylor’s dad Aaron Farley is planning a golf tournament fundraiser at Sage Meadows this summer on Friday, June 7. He said he hopes his daughter’s story reaches local celebrities and state officials.

“We’re praying that our governor is listening; Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Aaron said. “If she could come to bring awareness to this terrible disorder, Saylor’s the only one in the state of Arkansas.”

